Weather Alert

...MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE TODAY... LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE REGION INTO THE MID-AFTERNOON HOURS BEFORE DIMINISHING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A HALF INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE. MOST ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES, BUT SNOW COULD BRIEFLY STICK TO ROADS IN ANY HEAVIER BANDS. TEMPERATURES HAVE DROPPED TO NEAR FREEZING, BUT ROADS HAVE BEEN SLOWER TO COOL. ANY HEAVIER SNOW BANDS THAT DEVELOP COULD CAUSE SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS DESPITE THOSE WARMER TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON. THIS EVENING, ROAD TEMPERATURES LIKELY WILL DROP TO NEAR FREEZING, AND ANY FURTHER LIGHT SNOWS COULD CAUSE SLICK ROADS AS WELL. USE CAUTION, AND TAKE IT SLOW IN ICE AND SNOW.