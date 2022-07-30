Louisville - Mary "Ellen" Quick Hayden, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Belmont Village Senior Living Residence. She was born in Louisville, KY July 3, 1942 to the late James Samuel Quick and Margaret Guetig Quick.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Agnes Quick Schlich and brothers-in-law Robert Young, William Schlich, and Martin Schoenbachler, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband Delbert "Del" J. Hayden and three children: daughters Jennifer M. DeLozier (Drew) of Louisville; Beth M. Bowlds (Steven) of Franklin, TN; son John M. Hayden (Lyndsay Younkin) of Brentwood, TN; sisters Mary Margaret Young of Louisville, KY, Martha M. Schoenbacher of Jackson, TN, Mary Ann Boylan (Mike) of Louisville, KY and her brother Sam Quick (Victoria Wells) of Lexington, KY; eleven treasured grandchildren Hayden, Henry, Elizabeth, and Sarah DeLozier; Adam, Anna, and David Bowlds; Madeleine, Denis, Charlie, and Wesley Hayden and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1960. She obtained her bachelor of arts degree from Ursuline College in 1964. Ursuline was an all-girls college which later became part of Bellarmine University. She received a master of arts from Western Kentucky University. She taught at St. James School in Elizabethtown, KY and from 1970-72 served as assistant curator of the Shaw Collection of Childhood Literature at the Florida State University.
In subsequent years Ellen pursued a variety of opportunities including establishing a family life office at WKU's Newman Center. She taught as an adjunct professor of child development and family studies at WKU and held membership in the National Council on Family Relations. While a student at Sacred Heart, Ellen was a member of its first tennis team in the late 1950's. She maintained an interest in tennis throughout her life. Ellen enjoyed swimming and all beach-related activities, water aerobics, cards, travel, reading, and knitting. She also greatly enjoyed driving her convertibles and activities with her friends.
Ellen was a strong advocate for women's rights in all aspects of church and society. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a volunteer with Road to Recovery. Ellen was a searcher in the realm of spirituality, living the quote "The best things in life aren't things." She felt very fortunate to be a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Bowling Green where she was involved in multiple ministries and enjoyed friendships with a group of fellow searchers. Most recently she was a parishioner at St. Margaret Mary parish in Louisville.
Ellen's family expresses profound gratitude for the care and compassion provided by staff of Belmont Village Senior Living, St. Matthews as well as her Louisville Hosparus team.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM Central Daylight Time in the narthex of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4754 Smallhouse Rd., Bowling Green, KY. A prayer service and memory sharing will take place at 7:00. Visitation will also take place 10:00-12:00 (CDT) at Holy Spirit prior to the 12:00 PM funeral Mass. A meal will be served immediately following Mass. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM at St. Joseph's cemetery in Bowling Green, KY. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent dePaul Society.