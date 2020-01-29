Knoxville - Ellen "Wood" Hackney Williams, age 81, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of College High School, in Bowling Green, KY she received her BA from the Western Kentucky University, and Master's Degree in Library Science at University of Tennessee. Mrs. Williams also taught school in Louisville, KY and Demopolis, AL. She was a former member of the Red Hats Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruth Wood, sister Ann Mason. She is survived by her husband, Jack Williams; children, Stephen Hackney, Holly Hackney (Gary Asher), Leigh Hackney (Tori Hackney); grandchild, Michael Ferrari-Hackney.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at First Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow 11:30 am with Rev. Larry Rockemann officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, on (John Sevier Hwy). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
