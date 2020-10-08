Bowling Green - Elma Gee Reynolds, 82, of Bowling Green went home to see Jesus, her husband Bobby Reynolds of 44 years, family, and friends in her heavenly home on October 7, 2020.
Elma was born in Allen County, the daughter of the late Rob and Virgie Pruitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; three brothers; and one sister. She spent much of her life in Clarksville, Tennessee working as a bank teller.
After moving back to Bowling Green, Kentucky in January 2015, Elma joined Eastwood Baptist Church and reunited with several of her high school pals. Some of her favorite pastimes over the years were yardsaling and couponing.
She is survived by her son, Mike Reynolds (Jan) of Bowling Green; daughter, Sheila Carson (Greg) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" Reynolds (Meagan), Gregg Reynolds (Erin), Sarah Beth Carson, and Bret Carson; and great-grandchildren, Naomi and Nehemiah Reynolds (children of Robert) and Oaklee Reynolds (daughter of Gregg).
Funeral services are scheduled for Noon Monday, October 12th at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Arcadia Senior Living Memory Care of Bowling Green or Hospice of Southern Kentucky (Hospice House).