Bowling Green – Elma Jean Mann Manning, 89, of Alvaton, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. The Allen County native was a daughter of the late Raymond and Flora Brant Crawford.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Johnson Mann who passed away in 1969 and Gene Manning who passed away in 2013. In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by two sons, Gary Mann and Doug Mann; two daughters, Ann Phelps and Linda Eakles, along with her infant, baby Craig, and a great granddaughter, Makenzie Jean.
She was retired from Scott Tobacco Company after 40 of service, and was a member of Friendship Community Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Jimmy Mann and Harold Mann (Deborah); two daughters, Judy Jent and Fonda Cheesman (Rusty); two daughters-in-law, Sandy Mann and Debbie Mann; thirteen grandchildren, Tina, Brent, Dana, Kim, Krissy, Tonya, Anthony, Greg, Bryan, Ricky, Whitney, Emily and Taylor; thirty-four great grandchildren; fourteen great-great grandchildren; nine stepchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Rocky Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church, C/O Jaclyn Kirby, P O Box 11396, Alvaton, KY 42122
