Bowling Green - Elmer Marie Hampton, 93, peacefully transitioned to heaven September 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters Sheilla, Jenean (Doyle), Sandra and Andrea; and grandsons Jett and Justin. "Miss Marie" was born in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Elmer and Odelia Newsome. Visitation is 4-6 pm Friday, September 25 and Saturday from 9-10 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green KY. Funeral service is 10 am Saturday September 26 at the same location. She will be laid to rest in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church.