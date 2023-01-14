BOWLING GREEN – Elnora Ross Jackson was born August 5, 1936 in Yatesville, Georgia. She peacefully passed from death to life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Memphis, TN.
Sister Elnora’s funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the funeral on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary may be read at www.jckirbyandson.com.
