Morgantown - Elon Ross Johnson, 96 of Bowling Green, KY formerly of Morgantown, KY, passed away Friday March 5, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. Ross was born on Thursday, March 13, 1924 in Riverside, KY in Warren County to the union of the late Elon Riley and Sylvia Richards Johnson and husband of the late Erdine Smith Johnson. He was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ in Bowling Green, KY where he supported church projects for many years, a WWII United States Merchant Marine Veteran, 50 plus year member of Cassia Lodge #272 and a retired Landman for Equitable Resources. Ross was also a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen, a KY Colonel, Duke of Hazard and a member of the NRA. He was a strong supporter of Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries and loved to garden, his job and spending time with family and friends. Other than his parents and wife he is preceded in death by one son Alan Johnson and one sister Electa Annis.
Elon Ross Johnson is survived by one daughter Susan Dunker and husband Jack of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren David Ross Dunker of Louisville, KY, Scott Dunker of Louisville, KY, Andy Johnson and wife Lori of Murray, KY and Cheryl Johnson of Murray, KY; one great grandchild Madison Johnson of Murray, KY and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Saturday March 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Bro. Edwin Jones officiating. Burial will be held in the Dan Johnson Cemetery where Cassia Lodge members will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 13, 2021 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm. Cassia Lodge #272 will conduct Masonic rites starting at 1:30pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Potter Children's Home and Family Ministries 2350 Nashville Road Bowling Green, KY 42101. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Ross at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.