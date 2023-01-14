BOWLING GREEN – Elsie Ray (Propes) Jordan, age 92, was called home Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Metcalfe County, Kentucky on March 29, 1930 to the late Jesse Frank and Annie May (Gibson) Propes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oran D. Jordan; three of her sons, Gary Jordan, Steve Jordan, and Jeff Jordan; her son-in-law, Jimmy W. Ragan; and her three sister, Dottie, Delsie, and Lucy.
Everyone who met Elsie, loved her and called her Mother. She was a member of Hillvue Heights Church where she was active with the senior ladies.
Mother was survived by four of her children, Henry “Eric” Jordan, David Jordan (Tina), Melisa Rowlett (Phil), and Anita Ragan. Stacie Oliver, known to Mother as “Baby Girl.” Two honorary family members, Gene Ritchie and Donna Ephault. Many wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. As well as several extended family and friends including her best friend, Judy Deel.
Mother’s family would like to say a special thanks to Bowling Green Nursing & Rehabilitation. Henry “Eric” Jordan would like to say thank you to all the staff who took such good, loving care of Mother.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with funeral service conducted at 10:00 a.m., all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.