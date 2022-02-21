Bowling Green – Ely Age, he is 46 of Bowling Green, KY, died Saturday at his residence. Ely was born in New Albany, Indiana to Ray Age and Jane Baker Lakes. He delivered pizzas for Marco’s Pizza. He was a former IT man for Camping World. He was a Ham Operator, and loved Airsoft Games. He loved anything to do with IT and was a very good drummer. Ely is survived by his parents, Ray Age and his wife Jan of Joelton, Tn. and his mother, Jane Baker Lakes and her husband Phil of Charlestown, IN. A sister, Emily Age of Joelton, TN. Three sons, Pearson Age, Preston Age and Parker Age all of Bowling Green. Family chose Cremation, and a private Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.