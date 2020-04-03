Bowling Green - Emily Zane Cunningham, age 80 of Bowling Green, went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020 after an unexpected accident at home. She was born February 21, 1940 in Lynn Grove, KY to the late Burie and Ethel Miller.
She had her first date with Zane Cunningham on April 1st and on July 6th, 1963 she married him. He preceded her in death in 2017. Emily was a believer in Jesus and dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green.
She is survived by her two children, son Philip Zane (Danielle) Cunningham of Bowling Green, their two children; Nathanial Cunningham (United States Marines) and Daniel Cunningham of Bowling Green, KY and daughter, Joy Cunningham and her son Zane Cunningham of Hendersonville, TN. She never lacked a sense of adventure, especially when dealing with her grandsons. She was always ready to try something new from zip lining, escape rooms to an African safari. She is survived by five of her twelve siblings. A sister Martha Shumaker, brother Ferrell (Carol) Miller, sister Ann Eaker, sister Janice (Bill) Adams, sister Sonya Futrell and sister in law Randa Cunningham. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved greatly. She received her degree at Murray State University and also her Masters and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University. She spent her career teaching children to read, something she has been passionate about her entire life. After retiring from Bowling Green Independent School District, she began a new career as a consultant for Pearson Education. She was also a member of the International Reading Association and of ADK Sorority. Since her second retirement, she has lived a life full of friends, bridge, dominoes and events with Orchestra Kentucky. Her Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Warren County Public Library or Orchestra Kentucky.
