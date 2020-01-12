Bowling Green - Emma Jean Brooks, 92, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Leitchfield, KY native was a daughter to the late Dora Sinks Oller and Marvel Oller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Brooks.
She was a graduate of Leitchfield High School and a member of Bowling Green Christian Church.
Her survivors include one daughter, Beth Schreiner (Brian) of Alvaton, Ky; two grandchildren, Brooke Schreiner of Louisville, KY and Blake Schreiner of Philadelphia, PA.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and again on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to Bowling Green Christian Church.