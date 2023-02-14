Bowling Green - Emma Jean Kirby, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky with her children by her side. She was affectionately known as 'Miss Emma' in Franklin where she and her late husband Ron Kirby, Sr. lived and established a successful real estate and auction business. Born to the late Elenora and Jewell Branstetter, Emma Jean was an only child surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from College High in 1957 and attended Brenau College in Georgia. Her love of auctions and antiques led her to own Plain & Fancy Antique Mall and to perform personal property appraisals. Miss Emma continued administrative duties and ownership of Kirby Auto Auction until December 2015. Emma Jean served as an elder at the Franklin Presbyterian Church, sat on the Board of Directors of Franklin Bank & Trust, and was recording secretary of the Franklin Country Club for 25 years. For over 50 years, she played bridge in her beloved club. She enjoyed playing and watching golf and was an avid reader, particularly cookbooks and prepared delicious meals, in addition to her famed Bourbon Balls! She always looked forward to traveling with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Ron Kirby, Jr. (Paula, and her son Landon Moore) of Scottsville, Ky, his daughter Katherine Kirby Smith (Austin) and great grandson, Harrison, of Nashville, TN and daughter Karol Kirby Ahmed (Waquar) and their daughter Emma Karoline, of Bowling Green. Her faith in Jesus Christ, love for family, especially granddaughters and great grandson, and the love she received in return were truly her most cherished gifts. Visitation will take place at The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State Street, Bowling Green, Friday, February 17 from 9:30 am until the service at 12:00 noon officiated by Rev. Bailey Pickens. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Franklin Presbyterian Church, The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Emma Jean Kirby
