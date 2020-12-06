Bowling Green - Eric Robert McAnnany, 45, of Bowling Green, passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The Winona, MN native was the son of the late Donna Rae McAnnany and Timothy L. McAnnany, who surives. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. McAnnany and his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Jordan.
Mr. McAnnany was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a graduate of Warren Central High School. Eric was a drill sergeant in the United States Army, a member of the 100th Division Drill Sergeant Company, and a graduate of the U.S. Army Academy of Health Sciences and the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Course. He worked as an environmental control technician for General Motors.
A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his step-mother, Martha H. Peters McAnnany; three step-brothers, Charles "Chuck" Peters, Brian Peters (Janet), and Kevin Peters (Margaret); a step-sister, Pamela Peters Bell; two uncles, Bryan L. McAnnany and Kevin M. McAnnany; and two aunts, Pamela M. Balis (Bob) and Paula C. Truscio (Bob).
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.