Bowling Green - Ernest Lee Gray, 55, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Born in Warren County to Hayward Lee Gray and Margaret Kieffer Gray, Ernest was of the Baptist Faith. Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Hayward; Sister, Linda Russell; and brother, Daniel Gray.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Stephanie Gray; his mother, Margaret Kieffer Gray; three daughters, Christie Gray; Kaitlin Alonso (Juan); and Taylor Gray. He is also survived by his son, Chad Gray (Alethia). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; one brother, Mark Gray; and five sisters; Anita Marie Nealy (Steve); Diane Brown; Kimberly Gray; Cardelia Murphy; and Avanelle Martin (George).

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Bowling Green Chapel from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The service honoring Ernest's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.