Bowling Green - Ernest Lee Gray, 55, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Born in Warren County to Hayward Lee Gray and Margaret Kieffer Gray, Ernest was of the Baptist Faith. Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Hayward; Sister, Linda Russell; and brother, Daniel Gray.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Stephanie Gray; his mother, Margaret Kieffer Gray; three daughters, Christie Gray; Kaitlin Alonso (Juan); and Taylor Gray. He is also survived by his son, Chad Gray (Alethia). He was blessed with 11 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; one brother, Mark Gray; and five sisters; Anita Marie Nealy (Steve); Diane Brown; Kimberly Gray; Cardelia Murphy; and Avanelle Martin (George).
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Bowling Green Chapel from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The service honoring Ernest's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.