Bowling Green - Ernest Leslie Sanford, Jr. 72 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by his family at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Logan County native was a son of the late Ernest L. Sanford, Sr and Mary Gregory Sanford. Ernest was owner operator of Sanford & Sons Sales & Service, a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church and served in the U S Army.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife Rebecca Sanford; three sons, Brent Sanford (Angela), Ernie Sanford (Jessica) and Wes Sanford (Rachelle); eight grandchildren, Kelsey, Gavin, Katie, Natalie, Sydnie, Ean Sanford and Drew Donoho and Sydney Gossom; five brothers, William Sanford (Betty), David Sanford (Kathy), Marion Sanford (Beverly), Ronnie Sanford (Debbie) and Jeff Sanford (Jamie); three sisters, Mary Lou Tims, Betty Jane Moran (Darrell) and Beverly Carlock (Damon; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 1-6 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and Monday 10 a.m.-2p.m. at the church.
The family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42103
