Bowling Green - Ernest "Penn" Pennington, 92, of Bowling Green entered into rest Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence. Penn was a native of Warren Co. and born on December 10, 1927.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years Nancy Pennington and previous wife Flossie Mae Hammons, daughter Charlotte Smith, parents Estes and Ethel Pennington, sisters Beulah Mae Pardue and Lucille Pennington and two brothers Sam and Charles Pennington.
Penn was a route salesman for Royal Crown Cola for over 45 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Philippines during WW II. He was an avid bowler and inducted in the Kentucky State Bowling Hall of Fame, Member of American Bowling Congress and President of the Bowling Green Men's Bowling Assn. He was a member of the Methodist faith. His love of gardening allowed him to be a provider to many.
Survivors include two sons George Pennington (Lori) of Scottsville, Ernest (E.J.) Pennington, II (Tammy), and two daughters, Elissa Moore (Mike) and Vinetta Pennington (Matt) all of Bowling Green. One sister Shirley Skipworth of Bowling Green. Fifteen precious grandchildren, Riley, Rhayna, Ava, Chuck, Wayne, Amy, Sara, Katie, Jamie, Hollie, Cain, Dylan, Seth, Austin and Logan. Eleven great-grandchildren Alex, Lexi, Adam, Tripp, Christine (Cricket), Emma, Andrew, Kylie, Calliope, Toria and Logan. Also a special caregiver Keith Hurt and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
There will be a walk-thru visitation, Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at J.C. Kirby and Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Penn chose cremation. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.