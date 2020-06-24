Bowling Green - Ernest Spence Jr., 74, died in Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN, June 22, 2020. J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- Local doctor at forefront of new procedure for people suffering from partial hearing loss
- Wilkerson says American flags taken down for 'safekeeping' against 'outside groups'
- Flag removal stirs backlash
- Calls to cancel 'Paw Patrol' simply absurd
- COVID-19 cases force closures of downtown eateries
- ShopHQ looks to fill jobs in Bowling Green
- New Christian School to open in BG after merger
- New virus cases on downward trend in Warren County
- Nash ordinance targets flag decision
- Wilkerson showed weakness in lowering American flag
Commented