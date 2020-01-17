Bowling Green - Ernest W. Clemmons, 82 of Bowling Green died Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Medical Center.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Cecil and Cova Houchins Clemmons and is preceded in death by a brother, Jessie "Pete" Clemmons. Ernest was employed at Holley Carburetor for 37 years, a farmer and a mechanic. He was a member of Shadyland Church of Christ and a US Air Force Disabled Veteran.
His survivors include his wife of 54 years, Stella Watt Clemmons; three daughters, LaNetta Skaggs (Sam), Stephanie Raymer (Chuck) and Bethany Hill (Scott); seven grandchildren, Clint Raymer, Travis Raymer, James Thomas Skaggs, Samuel Skaggs, Ethan Hill, Sydney Hill and Carter Hill; two sisters, Georgia Cowles (W.V.) and Linda Cowles (Kenneth); one brother, Billy "Pete" Clemmons (Carol); several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shadyland Church of Christ with burial in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 3703 Taylorsville Rd STE 102, Louisville, Ky 40220-1330.
Commented