Franklin – Arrangements are entrusted to Franklin Funeral Directors, Franklin, Ky. Visitation will be held at Alpha Missionary Baptist Church, Franklin Ky on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be at Shady Rest Cemetery, Franklin Ky on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask.