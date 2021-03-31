Auburn - Ernestine (Woodward) Hughes age 100 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was born in Logan County, Kentucky on January 6, 1921 to the late Wrennie Weaver and Amanda Marie (Clay) Woodward. She was a 1937 graduate of Auburn High School, in her younger years worked at the Hosiery Mill in Auburn, was a farmer and a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her; husband James E. Hughes, son James Ralph Hughes, three brothers Chester Woodward, Joe Woodward and Tom Woodward and a two sisters Alva Clay Woodward and Mattie Lovan. Ernestine is survived by her:
Three sons; Shelby Hughes (Pat) of Auburn, Jimmy Hughes of Auburn and Tim Hughes (Lori) of Frankfort, her sister Ruth Orndorff of Russellville, two grandchildren Travis Hughes (Robin) and Jennifer Hughes and three great grandchildren Robert Lane Lawson, Dalton Wren Lawson and Shelby James "S.J." Hughes.
Funeral services for Ernestine Hughes will be conducted Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the New Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Barry Raley officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday at the New Friendship Baptist Church from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Friday from 9:00 A.M. until funeral time at 11:00 A.M.
Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family asks that donations be made to the New Friendship Baptist Church or Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
Pallbearers; Tony Woodward, Travis Hughes, John H. Orndorff, Donald Logan, Bryan Lovan and Jeff Fowler.