Bowling Green - Ersie May Maser, 89 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, September 2 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Carl and Geneva Yokley Lewis and is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Grace Calloway. She was a supervisor for AT&T and a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church.
She is survived by several cousins.
There will be a "walk through" visitation on Saturday, September 5 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Entombment will be in Pflugerville, Texas. Masks are required inside the funeral home.