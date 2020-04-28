Bowling Green - Gene Iglehart, born August 27, 1930 in Owensboro, KY, passed away Monday surrounded by family. Drive-thru visitation will be Saturday May 2, 2020 from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
