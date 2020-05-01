Bowling Green - Erwin Eugene "Gene" Iglehart, age 89, passed away at 6:15 pm on Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Owensboro, KY to W.L. and Osetta Iglehart on August 27, 1930. He is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Florence Iglehart. He taught by example important life lessons, morals and values to his children: Vickie Iglehart, of Franklin, KY, Stan Iglehart (Carol), of Geneva, IL, Jan Trabue (Dwight), of Bowling Green and Julie Swack (John), of Bowling Green. He was also a loving and giving grandfather to 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by 1 brother, Joseph Tyler Iglehart of Louisville, KY, and many nieces and nephews.
Iglehart was in the top of his class all throughout school, was fascinated with aircraft and joined the United States Air Force in 1951. He served honorably as a Staff Sergeant in wartime Korea as a B-29 Crew Chief and an aircraft engine mechanic until 1955. He became employed by Burroughs Corporation as a business machine repairman moving up to mainframe computer technician in large businesses for Unisys Corporation. He was a Sunday School teacher, taught RAs and Vacation Bible School at Green Acres Baptist Church in Louisville and Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green as well as serving as a deacon. Additionally, Iglehart volunteered as a missionary with Southern Baptist Missionaries in Kentucky, Arizona, Brazil, South Africa and Dominica for up to 9 months at a time. There, he preached to congregations as well as putting his mechanical skills to use for the local people and ministry house. Together with his wife, he worked as a volunteer archaeologist in Israel several times at the City of David Dig in Jerusalem, most recently as 2017. Many will testify to Gene's vast knowledge and insight into the Bible: teaching himself to speak and write Hebrew, date pottery pieces, etc. He had a passion for archaeology which stemmed from his Christian faith and his desire for a deeper understanding of the people who lived during biblical times.
A humble man, he never felt worthy of the recognitions and honors he received for his constant work in helping others, most notably, repairing computers to give to those in need. He was the PC Placement Program Director for BGAMUG. In recent years, he took laptops several times per week during the winter months to be used by the homeless people at Room in the Inn. In 2001, he received recognition as a Jefferson Award winner because of the number of lives he impacted through this skill of repairing computers and generously donating them to those in need. In 2005 and 2006, he supervised the refurbishing and delivery of over 250 computers to the New Orleans community to be distributed by the Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Gene was always ready to help others and invested a great deal of time into repairing anything and everything. His motto was, "I have more time than I have money". He was truly a credit to his family, an asset to his community and will be sorely missed by his friends and family. His legacy will live on in the lives of all those he touched through his generosity, love, compassion and faith in his savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, when large gatherings are allowed. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to H.O.T.E.L., Inc.
