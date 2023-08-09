BOWLING GREEN - Estel Haynes, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at The Hospice House. He was born on July 14th, 1950, in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Milton and Iva Copas Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Haynes; brothers, Kenneth Haynes and Carroll Haynes; and sister, Frances Hammond. Mr. Haynes was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.