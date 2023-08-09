BOWLING GREEN - Estel Haynes, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at The Hospice House. He was born on July 14th, 1950, in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Milton and Iva Copas Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Haynes; brothers, Kenneth Haynes and Carroll Haynes; and sister, Frances Hammond. Mr. Haynes was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah Haynes and Farrah Haley; brothers, Fale Haynes, Wallace Haynes and Ricky Haynes; sister, Sheila Martin; and grandchildren, Jayden Miller, Jaxon Haynes, Hunter Haley and JD Haley.
Funeral services for Mr. Haynes will be conducted on Friday, August 11th, 2023, at 2:00 PM from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with interment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 11th, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. from Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to The Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
