Bowling Green - Estelle Fishburn, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Greenview Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Lucille Deel Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Fishburn and a grandson, Tony Fishburn.
Mrs. Fishburn worked as a line inspector at Union Underwear. She was a member of First Apostolic Church and the Homemakers Club.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 15 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, December 14 and from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 15 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Fishburn is survived by three sons, Dwight E. Fishburn (Debra), Dewayne Fishburn (Vickie) and Keith Fishburn (Twanda); two brothers, Edward Martin (Georgia Mae) and Darrell Martin (Martha); a brother-in-law, Russell Justice (Carolyn); five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.