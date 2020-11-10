Bowling Green - Esther Delores Pinckney Mullins, passed away from a brief illness on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania., but was a longtime resident of Bowling Green. She recently retired from the Finance Department of the City of Bowling Green after 32 years. She was Presbyterian.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lance C. Mullins, a daughter, Mabel Shargots (Jim) of Washington, Pennsylvania , sons Paul Crile Jr. (Janice) of Valley View, Pennsylvania and Joe Crile of Mechanicsville, Maryland and daughter, Linda Miller (David) of Mechanicsville, Maryland. Six Grandchildren, and 14 Great grandchildren. Brothers, Franklin Pinckney, and Howard Pinckney, both of Pennsylvania .
Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green or the Bowling Green/Warren County Welfare Board in Mrs. Mullins Memory.