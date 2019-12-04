Morgantown - Estill "Pete" Barks, age 82 of Bowling Green, Ky, formerly of Butler Co. Ky. passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 3, 2019 at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, Ky. Pete was born March 24, 1937 in the Sugar Grove community of Butler Co. Ky, to the union of the late Alton and Ola Myrl Pendley Barks. He retired after many years of service from Hildreth Hopper Oil Company as a truck Driver, was a U.S Army veteran, serving in Korea after the Korean War in the 1950's. Pete was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and member of Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73. In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by two brothers; L.B. and Dale Barks and one sister, Joyce Slaughter Howard.
Estill "Pete" Barks is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Ruth Akin Barks, of Bowling Green, Ky, one daughter, Judith Hunton (Bobby) of Bowling Green, Ky, special cousin, Betty Metzgher (Joe) of Jeffersonville, IN and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Jones Funeral Chapel with Bro Jim McDaniel and Kevin Phelps officiating. Burial will be in the Hill Haven Memory Garden. Serving as pallbearers will be; Kevin Phelps, Kerry McKinney, David Hopper, Dwayne Martin, Jim Denson and Gerald Brown. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be; Charles Cardwell, H.C. Flener, Dwight Pendley, Andy McCoy, John Blanford and Brian McKinney. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Jones Funeral Chapel and Friday, December 6, 2019 from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Pete at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. The Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Estill "Pete" Barks.