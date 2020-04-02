Horse Cave - Estle Odell "E. O." Cross, 91 of Horse Cave died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at NHC HealthCare in Glasgow. The Barren County native was a son of the late Edgar and Nellie Preston Cross and is preceded in death by a brother Leroy Cross. He was a furniture maker and a member of the Church of Christ. His survivors include his wife Wanda Vincent Kirby Cross; three sisters, Bernice Shipp, Virginia Allen and Lois Constant; several nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held in Glasgow City Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
