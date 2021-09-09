Bowling Green, Kentucky – Etta Mae Pritchett 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on September 1, 2021, in Alameda County, California. Visitation-10:00 AM - 11:00 AM-Monday, September 13, 2021, at Seventh Street Baptist Church,1101 Fair Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Funeral Services 11:30 AM-Monday, September 13, 2021, at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements – Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc.201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY,42101. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS