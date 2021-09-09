Bowling Green, Kentucky – Etta Mae Pritchett 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on September 1, 2021, in Alameda County, California. Visitation-10:00 AM - 11:00 AM-Monday, September 13, 2021, at Seventh Street Baptist Church,1101 Fair Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Funeral Services 11:30 AM-Monday, September 13, 2021, at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements – Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc.201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY,42101. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com