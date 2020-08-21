Bowling Green - Euell S. Fields, 72 of Bowling Green died Thursday, August 20 at the Hospice House.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Euell and Vergie Earline Cardwell Fields. He is preceded in death by a brother, Terry Fields. Euell was employed at Western Kentucky University as facilities management and a member of Iva Missionary Baptist Church.
His survivors include his daughter, Bridgett Napier (Maxie) and his son, Jamie Elmore; five grandchildren, Jordan, Colin, Brianna, Savanna and Montanna; one brother, Nyle Fields (Sue); two sisters, Ann Embry (Windel) and Linda Wright (Charles) and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a "walk through" visitation only on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. A private family service will be held at 3 p.m. with burial at Iva Church Cemetery. Masks are required inside the funeral home.
Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104