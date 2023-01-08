Bowling Green – Eugenia ‘Jeanne’ Lee Lamastus (75) of Rockfield, KY born February 24, 1947 in Buffalo, Kentucky, (grew up in Hodgenville, KY) passed away peacefully with her friends and family by her side on January 3, 2023.
She graduated from Elizabethtown High School and attended Western Kentucky University where she met her husband of 56 years, Estill Randall (Randy) Lamastus (76), from Rockfield, KY. She was a homemaker, worked many years at Bowling Green Junior High School cafeteria, sang in the Sweet Adelines, was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church choir, active member of the Logan County Homemakers Society, and most of all, loved playing with her grandkids.
Together, Jeanne and Randy built a beautiful life. They were world travelers, passionate WKU fans, and avid food connoisseurs. Some of their travel destinations were Mexico, Yellowstone Park, Canadian Rockies, Europe, Russia and all corners of the USA, including over 48 trips to Gatlinburg. They loved to entertain their many friends and family members. In their loving home, they and their precious dogs (Grizzy, Spencer, Bentley Lee) hosted and celebrated 25 Christmases and Thanksgivings along with many other holidays and family gatherings throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary (Etta) House Caswell and Anderson (Eugene) Caswell, and her son Richard Todd Lamastus.
She is survived by her loving husband Estill Randall (Randy) Lamastus, son Neil Lamastus (Tiffany), grandchildren Eric Lamastus (Cassie), Troy Lamastus (Megan), and Amber Lamastus (Rick), and great-grandchild Ellie Rae Lamastus. She is also survived by her many siblings Karen Sue Young King (Tony), Myles Clint Caswell, Thomas Adrian Caswell (Inez), Carolyn Ann McCubbin (Mack), Mary Alison Caswell, and Christopher Bradley Caswell (Cindy).
A funeral to celebrate the life of Jeanne will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel on Monday, January 9 from 4 until 8 p.m.. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
