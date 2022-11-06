Bowling Green – Eunice Marie Greathouse, 96, of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Christian Healthcare.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Willie Greathouse and Bertha Duckett Greathouse. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Elvis Greathouse, Leroy Greathouse and Hulen Greathouse; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Lockhart; two nephews Barry Greathouse and Robert Lockhart. Marie was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Nehi-Royal Crown Bottling Company after 25 years employment as head bookkeeper and office manager.
Her survivors include her nieces and nephews; Rosalinda Raby (Bob), Rita McGuire (Mike), Gary Lockhart (Ginnny), Bobby Greathouse (Jennifer), Peggy Perry, Steve Greathouse (Janet) and Joy Bone; several great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff at Christian Healthcare for their care of Marie.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.