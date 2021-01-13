Bowling Green - Eva J. Porter, 79, entered into rest January 10, 2021 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. A Walk-Through Visitation: 12:00 to 1:00 PM and Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Powerhouse Ministries Bowling Green, KY. Gatewood & Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc., 618 West Main Avenue entrusted with arrangements.