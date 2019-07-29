Glasgow - Eva Madeline Elrod, 92, formerly of Glasgow and Bowling Green, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at University Hospital in N. Augusta, SC. Survivors include her two children, Susie Strode Nuckols (Phil) of N. Augusta, SC and Steve Strode (Bonnie) of Bowling Green. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 30th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 until 2:00.
