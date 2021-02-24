Smiths Grove - Eva Cowles Marr, 77 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Hernando, Mississippi.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Robert Earl and Vontella Booker Cowles. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Neal Marr and her daughter, Tammy Rushing, one grandson, Jeremy Marr and two brothers, Larry Madison and Robert Cowles. Eva was a daycare assistant and a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Marr (Jeannie) and Mark Marr (Betsy); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; four brothers, Allen Madison (Linda), Danny Joe Madison (Wanda), Jarvis Wayne Madison, Greg Cowles (Linda Anderson); two sisters, Alene Crain (Roger) and Rebecca Madison; several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Smiths Grove Cemetery under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.