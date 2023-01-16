Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away January 15, 2023, at the Hospice House. Eva was born to the proud parents of Thomas Obrey Demunbrun and Louie Beckner Demunbrun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Heather Renee Graham; a sister, Mary Welch; brothers, John Demunbrun and Sampson Demunbrun.