Eva Shannon Graham (Demunbrun)

Eva Shannon Demunbrun Graham, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away January 15, 2023, at the Hospice House. Eva was born to the proud parents of Thomas Obrey Demunbrun and Louie Beckner Demunbrun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graham; a daughter, Heather Renee Graham; a sister, Mary Welch; brothers, John Demunbrun and Sampson Demunbrun. Eva was a registered nurse and a member of Otter Gap Baptist Church. Leaving to cherish her memory are Daughters, Shannon Maria Sanders (Tommy) and Stacie Decker (Bill); Six grandchildren, Ashley McPeak Walsh (Robert); Adam McPeak (Haley); Christian Decker (Haley); Cameron Decker Sizemore (Grayson); Lauren Cole (Austin) and Kaylee Pedigo. Her great grandchildren are Darren, Jase, Dixie, Luke, Rhett, Audrey & Graham.