Bowling Green – Evelyn Rafferty passed away at Hospice of Bowling Green on July 23rd, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
Evelyn was born August 1, 1947, in Campbellsville Ky. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Ernest McDonald and her mother, Liza Jane Cox.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Tony A. (Jill) Herron and one grandson, Hunter Herron all of Bowling Green, whom she cherished more than anything. She also leaves behind her special sister, Ronnda Gail (Ronnie) of Springfield, KY and two brothers, Terry McDonald (Connie) and Quilly McDonald.
Ms. Rafferty’s family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. Burial will take place at the Feathersburg Cemetery in Elk Horn, KY. You may leave your condolences on the Tribute Wall here or on the Cone Funeral Home Facebook page www.facebook.com/conefuneralhome.