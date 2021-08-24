Cedar Springs - Everett Daniel "Danny" Graves, age 68, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Edmonson County native was born on December 20, 1952 to the late Jack and Marie Graves. He was married to his loving wife of forty-eight years, Gayle Decker Graves, who survives.
Throughout his life, he worked in construction and served in many roles from laborer to superintendent to safety coordinator to business owner. He was a United States Army veteran and a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.
Danny was known by all for his loving heart, big smile and his sense of humor. Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – his daughter, Angie White (Tyler) of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren, Spencer Brown, Easton Frazier, Peyton White, Landen White, Kayleigh and Karleigh Smith; one sister, Pam Graves (Mickey) of Cedar Springs along with numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Graves.
The visitation will be Thursday, August 26 from 11 am - 6 pm at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. The funeral service will be at 6 pm at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made to: ALSAC / St. JudeChildren's Research Hospital, 501 St. JudePlace, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.