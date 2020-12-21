Bowling Green – Everette Ray Harlan age 71 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on Saturday at Medical Center at Bowling Green, He was born in Butler County to the late Marion Ruth Harlan Kinser. Preceded in death by 2 half brothers, Henry Vaughn Kinser and Jackie Cox. Ray retired From NASCO as a Assembly Line worker. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. A member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Ray received 2 Bronze Stars while serving with the 1ST CAV.
Ray is survived by his wife of 49 years Rosemary “Rose” Harlan. Daughter, Amy Lee Harlan and her Life partner Katherine Lyon. His son, Everette Paul Harlan all of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews and cousins. Extended family and a host of friends. Also his furry little friend Lilly.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.