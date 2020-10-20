Bowling Green - Evetta Lindsey Carder, 70 of Bowling Green died at her home on October 20, 2020. The Butler County native was the daughter of the late William Estil Lindsey and Gustie Lindsey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Cader and Della Lindsey and William and Myrtle Baker; her brothers: Windel Lindsey, Charles Lindsey, Chelton Lindsey, Rollie Paul Lindsey and her sister: Nivetta Lindsey Smith.
Mrs. Carder is survived by her husband, Richard Carder of Bowling Green, Ky; two sons: William Carder (Kim) of Franklin, Ky and Danny Carder (Melanie) of Bowling Green, Ky and one daughter, Kristy Carder Burton (William) of Franklin, Ky; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Carder will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1 pm until 4 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) and again on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9 am until 11:30 am. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 Friday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements.