Bowling Green - Evon (Young) Jones, age 89, of Anna passed away peacefully at 10:40 a.m., Thursday, July 16th, 2020, with her family by her side at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was a retired employee of Warren County Public Schools and was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ.
Mrs. Evon was born Friday, March 27th, 1931 to the late Eldridge and Edna Pruett Young. In addition to her parents, Evon was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mr. Elon Ezell Jones; a brother, Relmon Young, and a sister, Jassil Young.
Survivors include her daughters, Marsha J. Young (Ralph Lee), of Anna; Regina (Gina) Lindsey (W. David) of Richardsville; five grandchildren: Matthew Lee Young (Heather), and Jennifer Y. Young, both of Louisville; Aaron E. Lindsey (Sara) of Smiths Grove; Adam D. Lindsey of Richardsville; and Ellen L. Buselmeier (DJ) of Bowling Green; Seven great-grandchildren: Taylor, Tristen, and Tessa Lindsey; Ada and Drew Young; and George and Luke Digenis; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The Funeral Service for Mrs. Jones will be held on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ at 1:00 p.m. with limited seating, social distancing, and face masks are required. A private family burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky for their devotion and loving care. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you might consider a donation in Mrs. Evon's memory to Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 10219 Highway 185, Bowling Green, KY 42101 and/or Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is honored to be in charge of all arrangements.
