BOWLING GREEN – Evona J. White, age 85, of Alvaton passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Colonial Manor. The Warren County native was born on December 26, 1937, to the late Larkin D. Harmon and Flar Yates Harmon.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, J.C. White; her daughter, Sharon LaNell White; a son, Anthony Reed White; four brothers, Dunford, Kenneth, Noel, and Raymond Harmon; and three sisters, Karene Wheat, Kathleen Wheat, and Nell Holland.
She is survived by a daughter, Wanda L. Vicic; a daughter in law, Melody Duke White; three grandchildren, Jason (Heather) White, Cassie (Jonathan) Sydnor, and Andrea (Brandon) Kitchens; Nine great-grandchildren, Sean, Gage, Paxton and Millie, Rachel, Hunter, Audrey, Colton, and Brylee; and two great-great grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:00pm, at the J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapels on Broadway with burial in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 9:00am until the time of service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.