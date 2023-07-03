CHALYBEATE – Evonia Watt Stice, age 87 of Chalybeate, peacefully departed this life at her home with her family by her side on Friday, June 30, 2023. The Edmonson County native was born on June 9, 1936 to the late John W. and Nola Marie Watt. She was married to her devoted husband and best friend, Jimmy D. Stice, until they were parted by his death on March 7, 2017.

