CHALYBEATE – Evonia Watt Stice, age 87 of Chalybeate, peacefully departed this life at her home with her family by her side on Friday, June 30, 2023. The Edmonson County native was born on June 9, 1936 to the late John W. and Nola Marie Watt. She was married to her devoted husband and best friend, Jimmy D. Stice, until they were parted by his death on March 7, 2017.
Evonia retired from Houchens Industries as a bookkeeper. She was saved as an 11-year-old girl at Pine Grove United Baptist Church, and later joined Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, where she remained a member. Evonia was a selfless person, and cherished her family above all. She gained her greatest pleasures being “grandmom”, and thoroughly enjoyed her children and grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments.
She leaves to honor her memory– her daughters and caregivers, Terri Stice of Chalybeate and Kelli Brooks (Scott) of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Alison Lile (Stephen) of Bowling Green, Natalie Stice of Brownsville, Nicholas Stice (Michelle) of Seymour, TN and Caleb Brooks of Chalybeate; her great-grandchildren, Gracie, Jake and Sophia Lile and Stella Stice, along with many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jeff Stice, and sisters, Doris Jean Flood, Jessie Johnson and Cheyenne Hooser.
The visitation will be from 2 – 7 PM, Monday, July 3 and 9 – 11 AM, Tuesday, July 4 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 4 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with burial to follow in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
