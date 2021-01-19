Bowling Green – Ewell E. Upton, 87, of Bowling Green passed away January 18, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Riverside native was born November 28, 1933 to the late Earl and Florence Miller Upton. He was also preceded in death by his wife Janice Brown Upton; son, Eugene Ewell Upton; granddaughter, Kaylie Upton; brother, Ed Upton; sister, Ruby Upton; and step-mother, Mayola Upton.
Ewell served in the United States Army. He was a farmer and heavy equipment operator. Ewell loved farming, fishing and dancing.
Survivors include his sons, John Upton (Keri) and Lee Upton (Amanda) both of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Colton Upton, Kenzie Upton, Ryder Upton, Heather Upton, and Jennifer Pedigo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday. Burial will take place at Riverside Christian Church next to his wife.