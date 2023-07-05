BOWLING GREEN – Mr. F. Arthur (Art) Harris, 84, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023 surrounded by his family at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a cancer diagnosis. He was born on August 10, 1938 in Grayson County, KY to Burton and Halleene Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Leon and Vernon Harris, his daughters Anissa and Susan Harris, brother-in-law Martin “Buster” (ViAnn) Scott, and extended family members Larry, Donald, and Sandra Russell.