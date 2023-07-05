BOWLING GREEN – Mr. F. Arthur (Art) Harris, 84, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2023 surrounded by his family at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky after a cancer diagnosis. He was born on August 10, 1938 in Grayson County, KY to Burton and Halleene Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Leon and Vernon Harris, his daughters Anissa and Susan Harris, brother-in-law Martin “Buster” (ViAnn) Scott, and extended family members Larry, Donald, and Sandra Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathy Harris, sons Ricky Harris from Elizabethtown, Alex Harris (Frances) of Alvaton, and daughter Wendi (Randall) Kelley of Bowling Green. He is also survived by his grandchildren Cash (Amy) Wilson of Bowling Green, Micah (Ryan) Medrano of Portland, TN, and Jack (Maria) Kelley of Mooresville, NC, as well as his great-grandchildren Sophie Wilson, Bronx Medrano, Rory Medrano, Carrigan Medrano, Haddie Ann Wilson and Hailey Wilson, and several wonderful nieces and nephews. Other survivors include sister-in-law Karen, brother-in-law George (MaryAnn) Scott, sister-in-law Sue (Stan) Brashear, brother-in-law Tim (Susie) Scott, and extended family Judy (Gary) Haynes, Billy (Carol) Russell, and Gwen (Raymond) Hymer.
Following graduating from Clarkson High in 1956, he served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1961, which took him to Saudi Arabia. Art worked for many years as a salesman for Standard Foods, Inc. before beginning his career with the United States Post Office, where he retired in 2010.
Art, along with his wife, were very involved while raising their children, resulting in having a large impact in the Bowing Green/Warren County communities. He was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel. Art was engaged with his children throughout their football, basketball, baseball, softball, and cheerleading seasons, either as a board member, coach, or an active supporter.
He was a minister in the churches of Christ for over 40 years, presenting his last sermon in December 2022. He has special connections to Delafield, University Heights, and Dry Fork churches of Christ. Over the years, he was active in church by hosting youth events, presenting bible lessons, song leading, keeping the church’s financial records, and so much more.
Art loved being outdoors, flowers and nature. He loved feeding the birds and hummingbirds and he took great pleasure in mowing yards for people. He had a wonderful sense of humor and felt a great sense of joy when making other’s happy. It was not uncommon for him to call little ones during Christmas time and pretend that he was Santa.
The family would like to say a special ‘Thank You’ to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Their kindness, compassion, and caring professionalism is unmatched.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 until 7:00 pm and from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
