Bowling Green - Fairy Burris Runner, 91, of Richardsville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The Riverside native was the daughter of the late Dr. John Anderson Burris and Sophia Crews Burris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ennis Ray Runner and her brother, Dr. John Carrol Burris.
Mrs. Runner was a member of Rays Branch United Methodist Church and was a retired teacher from the Richardsville School, where she taught for 30 years.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 20 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Forest Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 19 and again on Saturday, March 20 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home.
She is survived by a son, Terrell Runner (Janet); a daughter, Jennifer Douglas (Mike); five grandchildren, Debbie Hendrick (Brian), Donna Glenn (Rooster), Teresa Bullock (Chad), Matthew Douglas (Brittany), and Daniel Douglas; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Robyn Burris.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Mrs. Runner's caregivers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oak Forest Union Church Cemetery Fund.