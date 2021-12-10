Bowling Green - Faith Ann Cole, born November 27, 1944, died December 6, 2021.
Faith Cole, a resident at The Bowling Green Towers, passed away early morning of December 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Esther (Williams) Ferguson, brothers Willard, Virgil, and Carl, sister Mavis, ex-husband Wayne K. Cole, and 2 infant children, William and Leslie. + She is survived by her sons Floyd (Amy) Cole of North Carolina, Robert (Sue) Cole of Michigan, Wayne K. (Karalet) Cole II of Kentucky, Gerald (Tracy) Cole also of Kentucky, and Donald Cole of Florida, several grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Before Covid restricted gathering, Faith enjoyed spending time with her friends at The Towers, sitting around the commons chatting and coloring. She also enjoyed going shopping and walking her little dog, Max. She has left a void in so many lives by passing at the age of 77. Rest in Peace, Faith.
