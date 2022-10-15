Bowling Green - On October 13, 2022, Fannie Louise Monroe, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Fannie was born on May 7, 1935 in Perry County, Kentucky to Jonas and Plinia Mitchell. She is one of ten siblings. Fannie married Harry Monroe in January of 1963 and they have four children. They raised their family in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she was employed by and retired from Sears. While living in Bowling Green, she was a member of Plano Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher during that time.
Although these are the factual details of Fannie's long life, her greatest joy and purpose was her family. Fannie was an amazing mother, beloved grandmother and the sweetest great grandmother. She sacrificed tirelessly for the sake of her children and grandchildren and we find comfort knowing she is at peace in Heaven.
Fannie is preceded in death by her husband, Harry, Sr.; her mother and father; her brothers Bill, Jack, Doug and Johnny; and her sister Mabel. She leaves behind many to cherish her memory including her children: Harry J. Monroe, Jr. (Lanette), Mike Monroe (Bonnie), Dee Rios and Troy Monroe along with ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Martha and brothers Russell, Tom and Jonas, Jr. and numerous extended family members.
Visitation will be held at JC Kirby Funeral Home at 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky and will begin at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) on Monday, October 17, 2022 with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m She will then be laid to rest in a private burial at Plano Baptist Church cemetery.
